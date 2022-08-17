|
Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock
The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 48.75 cents per share. The dividends are payable October 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.
Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.
This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.
Statements in this press release regarding Xcel Energy’s business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.
