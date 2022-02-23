|
23.02.2022 20:01:00
Xcel Energy Inc. Board Increases 2022 Common Dividend 6.6%, Declares Dividend on Common Stock
The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today raised the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock from 45.75 cents per share to 48.75 cents per share, which is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.95 per share. The dividends are payable April 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022.
"Today's 6.6 percent increase in our dividend signals the confidence we have in our investment opportunities and our commitment to provide shareholders an attractive total return profile. In addition, the increase is consistent with our objective to grow our dividend 5-7 percent annually,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO.
Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.
This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.
Statements in this press release regarding Xcel Energy’s business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006143/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xcel Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Xcel Energy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Xcel Energy stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Xcel Energy Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|58,28
|0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen sacken bis Börsenschluss ab -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Abschläge. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben.