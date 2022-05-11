Xcel Energy Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually at 11:00 a.m. central time on May 18, 2022. Shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date, March 21, 2022, are invited to participate. Shareholders of record can attend the meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/XEL2022 and can vote during the meeting using the control number found on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Shareholders of record can also vote online prior to the meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the control number found on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

The virtual meeting website will contain instructions for accessing technical support to assist you in the event you have difficulties accessing the virtual meeting. The technical support number will be posted on the virtual meeting platform log-in page 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

If you do not have internet access or a control number, please call 1-888-317-6016 (toll free in the United States), 1-855-669-9657 (toll free in Canada), or 1-412-317-6016 (international) to listen to the meeting proceedings.

For additional information, please refer to Xcel Energy Inc.’s 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2022 and available to view on our website at www.xcelenergy.com.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

