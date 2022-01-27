27.01.2022 12:27:26

Xcel Energy Inc Q4 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $315 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $3.35 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $315 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $3.35 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Xcel Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten