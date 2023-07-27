27.07.2023 12:09:53

Xcel Energy Inc Reveals Retreat In Q2 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $288 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $3.02 billion from $3.42 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $288 Mln. vs. $328 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.40

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Xcel Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten