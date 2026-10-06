FLJ Group Aktie
ISIN: US74738J3005
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06.10.2026 18:29:20
XChange TEC Stock Rises 10% After U.S. AI Expansion Plan
(RTTNews) - XChange TEC.INC (XHG) is up 10.00 percent, gaining $0.19 to $2.09 on Tuesday. The move comes after the technology-focused company announced a strategic initiative to expand its artificial intelligence business in the United States while gradually reducing its operations in mainland China.
XChange TEC is currently trading at $2.09, up from the previous close of $1.90 after opening at $3.02 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $2.47 and $5.51 during the session, with trading volume at 46.09 million shares versus an average volume of 1.41 million.
The company plans to invest between $5 million and $10 million in the U.S. over the next several months, subject to financing, market conditions and suitable opportunities.
Shares have traded between $0.65 and $7.23 over the past 52 weeks.
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