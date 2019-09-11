XCMG Unveils Intelligent and Green Construction Machinery at BICES 2019

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG has unveiled a series of intelligent and environmentally friendly products at the 15th China Beijing International Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines and Mining Machines Exhibition & Seminar (BICES 2019) hosted from September 4-7 in Beijing, China.

During the show, XCMG released new products including the HB58V and HB62V, V7 series concrete pump trucks that meet China's sixth stage emission standards as well as a pioneering and environmentally-friendly electric forklift, aerial work platforms and hybrid power machinery.

"The future of the construction machinery industry is developing intelligent, green and sustainable products, and XCMG exists to design top-quality equipment that excels in performance and fuel consumption optimisation," explained Wang Min, chairman of XCMG.

At BICES 2019, XCMG also highlighted it's latest flagship G1 crane, the XCT110-I, a high-end model supported by multiple advanced technologies that deliver optimal performance in oil fields, harbors and bridge construction.

XCMG's G Platform shares the company's most advanced technologies developed by its R&D centers in Europe, the US and Brazil, integrating 15 of the industry's most crucial core technologies.

The three excavators dubbed "iron soldiers" - XE150WD, XE215DA and XE490DK were developed for the most complicated situations. The XE490DK sets a benchmark in the industry with its original control system that lowers fuel consumption by 20 percent and raises efficiency by 10 percent.

XCMG's intelligent heavy lifter large-tonnage loader also demonstrated XCMG's leading innovative strength in the mid- to high-end markets. The HANWO-XG90 heavy truck is a flagship model that blends the reliability of heavy machinery and sophistication of automobiles.

In the first half of 2019, XCMG saw a 30 percent year-on-year growth in revenue and a 165 percent increase in profit. Breaking records since the brand were established, XCMG now holds the largest market share of mobile cranes worldwide and half of China's market for large-tonnage cranes. Its piling, concrete and road maintenance machinery ranks top three worldwide.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Please visit www.xcmg.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973862/XCMG.jpg