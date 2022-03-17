Xebec Announces Accelerated CEO Transition

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) ("Xebec”), a global provider of sustainable gas technologies, announces that in recognition of the accelerated progress made to date in transitioning Jim Vounassis into the role of President and CEO of Xebec, it has been determined to advance the formal date of such transition from May 12, 2022, such that it will take effect immediately. Mr. Vounassis has also been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to welcome Jim officially in his role as President and CEO of Xebec, and on behalf of the Board wish him success in taking Xebec through the next phase of its evolution,” commented William Beckett, Lead Independent Director of Xebec Adsorption Inc.

The current CEO and President Kurt Sorschak is retiring as a member of Xebec’s executive management team but will, however, remain as the Chairman of the Board until May 11, 2022, at which point he will retire from the Board and the next generation of leadership will build upon the solid foundation that he has created. Once again, Xebec thanks Mr. Sorschak for his 18 years of dedication and service to the company.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of sustainable gas solutions used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with eight manufacturing facilities, seventeen Cleantech Service Centers and four sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

