28.04.2022 13:00:00
Xebec to Announce Q1 2022 Results on May 12 and Host Investor Webinar
Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) ("Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, will announce its 2022 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, before the market opens at 7:00 AM EDT, followed by a webinar at 8:30 AM EDT (5:30 AM PDT).
Xebec invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our webinar where management will discuss Q1 2022 results followed by a Question and Answer period.
Jim Vounassis, President and CEO will host the webinar alongside CFO, Stéphane Archambault and COO, Mike Munro.
Investor Webinar Registration and Replay
Register here: https://app.livestorm.co/xebec-adsorption-inc/2022-q1-investor-webinar
A recording of the webinar can be accessed with the above link and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the company’s website at xebecinc.com/investors.
Related links:
https://www.xebecinc.com
About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with nine manufacturing facilities, seventeen Cleantech Service Centers and four sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005368/en/
