Xello Partners with Common App to Streamline College Applications

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xello, the modern K-12 college, career and future readiness program, today announces a partnership with Common App, a non-profit dedicated to access, equity and integrity in the college admission process. Xello will connect to Common App's integration platform, expanding student access to over 900 member colleges and universities.

"Now more than ever it's critical to provide schools and districts with ways to better support their students in planning for future success – that includes finding ways to reduce anxiety when it comes to the college application process" said Matt McQuillen, Co-Founder and CEO of Xello. "By integrating Common App into Xello's college application tools, we're forging a stronger connection between academics, post-secondary success, and career aspirations. It removes friction points between the planning process and the act of applying. For counselors and teachers, our integration means having student plans and request management in a single spot -- helping educators save time and stay organized."

First announced in June 2020, Xello is among four new partners integrating with Common App for the 2020/21 school-year. The integration enables third-party software developers to seamlessly link their products to Common App's free online college application, which serves more than one million students worldwide. To date, over 500 schools have opted-in to use Xello's integration with Common App for the upcoming school year.

Common App is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than 1 million students, one-third of whom are first-generation, apply to college through the Common App's online application.

Xello is a K-12 future readiness solution that allows students to explore how their strengths and interests align with options for college and career. The platform supports students and counselors throughout the college application process, with features including interactive planning tools, test preparation, e-transcripts and letters of recommendation requests and tracking for important dates and deliverables.

Xello's integration with Common App is now live. For details, please visit https://xello.world/en/blog/application-common-app/.

Xello is a modern K-12 college, career and future readiness program that helps students achieve a deeper understanding of themselves, explore pathways and plan for the future. Using Xello's discovery-based model, students build knowledge, real-world skills and confidence to prepare for the rapidly evolving world of work. Xello supports multiple student pathways and helps students build real-world skills. Nearly 8 million students and educators work with Xello. Learn more at http://www.xello.world.



