Xencor Aktie

Xencor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W96L / ISIN: US98401F1057

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26.10.2026 16:49:11

Xencor Stock Surges 24%

(RTTNews) - Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) is up 23.87 percent, gaining $6.01 to $31.19 on Monday. The surge appears to follow positive clinical data announced Sunday for XmAb819, the company's investigational ENPP3 x CD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Xencor presented updated Phase 1 results at the ESMO Congress 2026 and reported additional data supporting 400 mcg/kg as the proposed recommended Phase 3 intravenous dose.

Xencor is currently trading at $31.19, up from the previous close of $25.18 after opening at $32.25 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $28.93 and $33.58 during the session, with the intraday high also marking a new 52-week high. Trading volume stands at 4.66 million shares, compared with an average volume of 1.35 million shares.

The Phase 1 study had enrolled 119 patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma across 11 intravenous target dose levels as of September 1. Xencor said the findings support further development of XmAb819 and plans to initiate a potentially registration-enabling study in 2027, with potential registration-enabling development outlined by the end of that year. The company also said its cash runway extends into 2029. Xencor shares have traded between $10.38 and $33.58 over the past 52 weeks.

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Xencor Inc 26,40 17,86% Xencor Inc

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