Xencor to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on May 5, 2022

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Xencor management will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 359-9508 for domestic callers or (224) 357-2393 for international callers and referencing conference ID number 2583486. A live webcast of the conference call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006162/en/