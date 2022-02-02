Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 2022 Oncology Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. PST

11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Presentation Time: 3:40 p.m. EST / 12:40 p.m. PST

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. Replays will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 22 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

