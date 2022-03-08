Xencor to Present Preclinical Data from XmAb® Cytokine Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it will present preclinical data on two novel XmAb® cytokine programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 8-13, 2022 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

"Cytokines evolved to be highly active and short acting immune signaling molecules, which makes them difficult to repurpose for therapeutic use. We have applied our protein engineering expertise and Fc technologies to create a broad set of XmAb® cytokine drug candidates, designed to be long acting and drug-like,” said John Desjarlais, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Xencor. "We look forward to sharing our first preclinical data from two additional wholly owned cytokine programs, a decoy-resistant and potency-reduced IL18-Fc fusion protein, and a LAG-3 targeted IL15/IL15a-Fc fusion protein, which is biased toward binding and activating checkpoint-upregulated lymphocytes that are more likely to be tumor-reactive.”

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 2080, "LAG3-targeted IL15/IL15Ra-Fc (LAG3 x IL15) fusion proteins for preferential TIL expansion” Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1 Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. CDT Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Section 38, Board 18



Abstract 3515, "Engineered IL18 heterodimeric Fc-fusions featuring improved stability, reduced potency, and insensitivity to IL18BP” Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2 Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. CDT Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Section 37, Board 17



Abstracts are now available on AACR’s website located at www.aacr.org. E-posters will be available to registrants of the AACR Annual Meeting at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 8. Posters will be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "potential,” "can,” "will,” "plan,” "may,” "could,” "would,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "seek,” "look forward,” "believe,” "committed,” "investigational,” and similar terms, or by express or implied discussions relating to Xencor’s business, including, but not limited to, statements regarding planned additional clinical trials and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Such statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Xencor and are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks associated with the process of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and other risks, including the ability of publicly disclosed preliminary clinical trial data to support continued clinical development and regulatory approval for specific treatments, in each case as described in Xencor's public securities filings. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Xencor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as Xencor's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Xencor undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006266/en/