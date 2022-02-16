Xencor to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 23, 2022

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Xencor management will host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 359-9508 for domestic callers or (224) 357-2393 for international callers and referencing conference ID number 5290676. A live webcast of the conference call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 22 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

