Xenon Pharmaceuticals Aktie

WKN DE: A12ETN / ISIN: CA98420N1050

09.03.2026 17:40:24

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge 48% On Strong Phase 3 Epilepsy Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) shares jumped 47.54 percent to $61.88 on Monday, gaining $19.94 after the company reported positive Phase 3 results for its epilepsy drug candidate Azetukalner.

The stock is currently trading at $61.88 compared with its previous close of $41.94. Shares opened at $60.56 and traded between $58.00 and $62.64 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 7.94 million shares, far above the average volume of about 0.92 million shares.

The Phase 3 X-TOLE2 study met its primary endpoint, with patients receiving the 25 mg dose of Azetukalner showing a 53.2 percent median reduction in monthly seizure frequency compared with 10.4 percent for placebo. The lower 15 mg dose produced a 34.5 percent reduction. The company plans to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA in the third quarter of 2026.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $26.74 to $62.64.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc 53,00 47,22% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

