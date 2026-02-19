HPIL Aktie
WKN DE: A117H8 / ISIN: US40432Y1091
|
19.02.2026 23:21:30
Xenon Stock at $42: What to Know of a $75 Million Trim Ahead of March Phase 3 Data
Connecticut-based Braidwell disclosed a sale of 1,779,953 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $74.76 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Braidwell reduced its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,779,953 shares. The estimated transaction value was $74.76 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025. At quarter-end, the stake's value declined by $62.94 million, a figure that reflects both share sales and market price changes.Xenon Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapeutics for neurological disorders. The company leverages a robust clinical pipeline and strategic partnerships to advance its drug candidates toward regulatory approval. Xenon's focus on ion channel modulation provides a differentiated approach in the treatment of epilepsy and related conditions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!