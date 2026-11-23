On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX) announced that it is lowering full-year profit expectations and suspending dividends to conserve cash. External cost inflation in memory and oil is squeezing margins faster than management can cut internal expenses.

Yet hardware sales ticked up for the first time in over three years, showing underlying momentum in workplace printing. Three key statements from management clarify where the business is heading.

Management lowered its full-year adjusted operating income guidance to between $450 million and $475 million. The board also halted cash payouts to shareholders, saving about $28 million annually to support debt reduction and protect total liquidity, which stood at $726 million.

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