03.08.2022 15:20:59
Xerox Holdings Confirms Steven Bandrowczak As CEO
(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Steven Bandrowczak as Chief Executive Officer.
Bandrowczak joined Xerox in 2018 as the company's President and Chief Operations Officer, and has served as Interim CEO since the passing of John Visentin in June 2022. He was also president of Xerox Holdings Corp. and served as CareAR's Chairman.
Bandrowczak joined Xerox in 2018 from Alight Solutions, where he was the chief operating officer and chief information officer. Prior to Alight Solutions, he was the president of Telecommunication Media and Technology at Sutherland Global Services.
He previously served as the senior vice president for Global Business Services at Hewlett-Packard. In addition, Steve led the business process outsourcing (BPO) practice in the Enterprise Services Group.
During his career, Steve has held senior leadership positions for various multi-billion-dollar global companies, including Avaya, Nortel, Lenovo, DHL and Avnet.
