Xerox Aktie
WKN DE: A2DSTA / ISIN: US9841216081
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30.04.2026 12:59:57
Xerox Holdings Q1 Loss Widens, Revenues Climb, Backs FY26 View; Stock Gains
(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported Thursday wider net loss in its first quarter on higher expenses, despite growth in revenues. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 5.1 percent to trade at $1.6500, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 1.2 percent lower.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted operating income of $450 million to $500 million and revenues above $7.5 billion.
In fiscal 2025, adjusted operating income was $248 million and revenues were $7.02 billion.
In the first quarter, net loss attributable to Common Shareholders was $195 million or $0.84 per share, compared to loss of $94 million or $0.75 per share a year ago.
Normalized adjusted net loss was $10 million or $0.11 per share, compared to loss of $7 million or $0.09 per share last year.
Adjusted net loss was $51 million or $0.43 per share, compared to loss of $4 million or $0.06 per share in thr prior year.
Revenue for the quarter climbed 26.7 percent to $1.85 billion from last year's $1.46 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues were 23.6 higher, while pro forma revenue was down 3.7 percent.
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