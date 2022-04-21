|
21.04.2022 13:00:24
Xerox Maintains Revenue, Cash Flow Outlook; To Return At Least 50% Of Free Cash Flow To Shareholders
(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results on Thursday, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) said it is maintaining revenue and cash flow guidance for 2022. The company's guidance assumes that in the second half of the year supply chain disruption will begin to subside and return to office trends will continue to improve. The company projects 2022 revenue of at least $7.1 billion in actual currency. Free cash flow is projected to be at least $400 million. The company plans to return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders.
For the first quarter, the company posted an adjusted loss per share of $0.12, compared to profit of $0.22, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net loss was $56 million or $0.38 per share compared to profit of $39 million or $0.18 per share, last year. Revenue declined to $1.67 billion from $1.71 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.64 billion in revenue.
"Broad-based inflationary pressure and increased logistics costs from supply chain disruption resulted in an operating loss, but we expect to offset most of these cost increases over time with price actions and additional Project Own It savings," said Xerox CEO John Visentin.
Shares of Xerox Holdings were down 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
