Xerox Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenues Miss Street, Cuts FY25 Revenue Growth View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX), while reporting narrower loss in its third quarter with revenues below the Street, on Thursday trimmed its fiscal 2025 margin and revenue growth forecast.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaw, the shares were losing around 6.7 percent to trade at $3.20.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects 13% revenue growth in constant currency, lower than previously expected growth of 16% to 17%.

Adjusted Operating Margin for the year is now expected to be around 3.5%, compared to previous estimate of around 4.5%.

In its third quarter, net Loss attributable to Common Shareholders narrowed to $764 million from $1.21 billion in the same period last year. Loss per share was $6.01, compared to loss of $9.71 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $27 million or $0.20 per share for the period, compared to $0.25 per share last year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report loss of $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues grew to $1.961 billion from $1.528 billion in the same period last year. The Street expected revenues of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Sales surged to $993 million from $588 million a year ago.

