Xerox Aktie

Xerox für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DSTA / ISIN: US9841216081

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29.10.2026 12:29:54

Xerox Q3 Loss Widens, Cuts FY26 Adj. Income View, Backs Revenue Outlook; Stock Down 22%

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported Thursday wider net loss in its third quarter, on higher charges and weak revenues. Further, the company trimmed fiscal 2026 adjusted operating income view and maintained revenue forecast.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 21.51 percent to trade at $2.1900, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 9.84 percent higher.

The company said the headwinds affecting outlook have intensified, creating greater near-term pressure than expected.

In the third quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.019 billion or $7.73 per share, wider than loss of $764 million or $6.01 per share a year ago.

The latest results included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $955 million, or $6.87 per share, while last year's result included an inventory-related purchase accounting adjustment, related to the acquisition of Lexmark, of $85 million or $0.67 per share, as well as a tax expense charge of $467 million, or $3.69 per share.

Adjusted net income was $7 million or $0.02 per share, down from $0.20 per share last year.

Adjusted operating income climbed to $124 million from $65 million a year ago.

Revenue dropped 4.7 percent to $1.868 billion from $1.961 billion a year ago. On a constant currency basis, revenue fell 4.5 percent.

Sales were $954 million, down from $993 million a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted operating income of $450 million to $475 million and revenues around $7.6 billion.

The company previously expected adjusted operating income of $555 million to $605 million.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted operating income was $248 million and revenues were $7.02 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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