Xerox Q4 Loss Widens, Revenues Climb; Sees FY26 Revenues Below Street

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported Thursday wider loss in its fourth quarter despite higher revenues. Further, the firm issued fiscal 2026 view, expecting higher revenues, but below market estimates.

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to Shareholders was $76 million or $0.60 per share, wider than loss of $24 million or $0.20 per share a year ago.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.10, compared to profit of $0.36 last year. Total revenues, however, grew to $2.03 billion from last year's $1.61 billion. Sales were $1.07 billion, higher than $656 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted operating income of $450 million to $500 million and revenues above $7.5 billion.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $7.9 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted operating income was $248 million and revenues were $7.02 billion.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 12.5 percent to trade at $2.04.

