30.01.2026 06:11:59

Xerox Stock Down On Wider Q4 Loss, FY26 Revenue View Below Street

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) lost around 13 percent on Thursday's regular trading on the Nasdaq, after the company reported wider loss in its fourth quarter despite higher revenues. Further, the firm issued fiscal 2026 view, expecting higher revenues, but below market estimates.

However, the shares were gaining around 3 percent in the overnight trading.

Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox, said, "We continue to execute with discipline in a difficult macro backdrop, including the lingering effects of government uncertainty and rising memory costs. … As demand trends begin to stabilize, we're seeing new opportunities emerge, leading to a pipeline that is larger than it was this time last year."

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted operating income of $450 million to $500 million and revenues above $7.5 billion.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $7.9 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted operating income was $248 million and revenues were $7.02 billion.

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to Shareholders was $76 million or $0.60 per share, wider than loss of $24 million or $0.20 per share a year ago.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.10, compared to profit of $0.36 last year. Total revenues, however, grew to $2.03 billion from last year's $1.61 billion. Sales were $1.07 billion, higher than $656 billion a year ago.

On the Nasdaq, the shares lost around 12.5 percent on Thursday's regular trading, to close were $2.04.

In the overnight trading, shares were gaining 2.45 percent, to $2.09.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

