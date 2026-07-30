Xerox Turns To Profit In Q2, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 22% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported Thursday a profit in its second quarter, compared to prior year's loss, on one-time benefit and higher revenues. Further, the company lifted fiscal 2026 outlook.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were climbing 21.7 percent to trade at $3.2115.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was $10 million, compared to prior year's loss of $109 million. Earnings per share were $0.07, compared to loss of $0.87 a year ago.

The latest results included $105 million of a pre-tax benefit from the recognition of IEEPA tariff receivables.

Adjusted earnings were $55 million or $0.38 per share for the quarter, compared to prior year's loss of $0.64.

Revenue climbed 22 percent to $1.92 billion from $1.58 billion last year. Revenues grew 21.2 percent in constant currency, while on a pro forma basis, revenue was down 6.5 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted operating income of $555 million to $605 million and revenues around $7.6 billion.

The company previously expected adjusted operating income of $450 million to $500 million and revenues above $7.5 billion.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted operating income was $248 million and revenues were $7.02 billion.

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