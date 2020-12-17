Xerris Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

Xerris further cements its position as one of Canada's leaders in the technology and digital transformation space by earning the DevOps Competency Partner designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) through the AWS Partner Network Program (APN)

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Xerris announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that Xerris has the technical expertise and project experience to help customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices, or help them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

"This is not only a great achievement for us, but it is recognition of the emerging western Canadian technology sector as a whole," Jeremy Tooley, CEO of Xerris, said. "For too long, our technology capabilities have been one of Canada's best-kept secrets, and we are proud to be among only a handful of Canadian companies recognized by AWS for our DevOps expertise."

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Xerris as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery, Monitoring, Logging, and Performance, Infrastructure as Code and Consulting. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"DevOps is a critical part of any cloud migration or cloud-native development project, and proper implementation of AWS DevOps best practices results in increased reliability, scalability, security, and agility for our clients. I'm very proud of the deep bench of DevOps expertise that we've assembled here at Xerris," said Jeremy Tooley.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

