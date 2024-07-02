|
02.07.2024 10:00:00
Xetra-Gold holdings drop to 176 tonnes
The gold holdings of Xetra-Gold (ISIN: DE000A0S9GB0) have decreased in the first half of 2024. They now amount to 175,5 tonnes, signifying a contraction of 23.2 tonnes over the year. At the beginning of 2024, the holdings were still 198.7 tonnes of gold. Over a period of five years, the holdings have decreased by 18.8 tonnes, while the gold price per gram in euros has risen by 75 per cent overall.“In the last half-year, there were primarily outflows of gold securities in North America and Europe, as many investors sold their shares at peak levels. At the same time, the global gold buying frenzy among central banks continues, especially in Asia. This drives the gold price to ever new highs – to the disadvantage of investors, who are now bypassed by the gold price rally. We see that, especially due to the recent interest rate decision of the European Central Bank, Xetra-Gold is again recording inventory increases. While a trend reversal is not yet certain, gold remains a long-term portfolio protection and should make up five to ten per cent of a private investor’s portfolio,” says Steffen Orben, Managing Director of Deutsche Börse Commodities, issuer of Xetra-Gold.Xetra-Gold is the fifth-largest gold Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC) in the world and the largest in Continental Europe with physical backing. The holdings increase whenever investors buy Xetra-Gold shares on the stock exchange. For each share, exactly one gram of gold is deposited in the central vault. The assets under management of Xetra-Gold amounted to €12.3 billion at the end of the first half of 2024. Xetra-Gold investors also have the right to delivery of the physical gold represented by their shares. Since Xetra-Gold was introduced in 2007, investors have made use of this right 1,841 times. A total of 7.9 tonnes of gold were delivered.In September 2015, the Federal Fiscal Court decided that profits from the sale or redemption of Xetra-Gold are not subject to withholding tax after a minimum holding period of one year. Therefore, the purchase and redemption or sale are taxed in the same way as the direct purchase or sale of physical gold – such as, for example, gold bars or gold coins.For more information, please visit www.xetra-gold.com/en.About Xetra-GoldXetra-Gold® (ISIN: DE000A0S9GB0) is a bearer bond issued by Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH, 100 per cent backed by gold, which securitizes a delivery claim to physical gold. Each individual Xetra-Gold note grants the investor the right to require the issuer to deliver one gram of gold. For Xetra-Gold notes, the Issuer maintains a corresponding amount of gold in physical form and, to a limited extent, in the form of book gold claims. In the form of a security, Xetra-Gold is fungible and as easily transferable as a share. In addition to Germany, Xetra-Gold is authorized for public distribution in Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The complete and legally binding information on the Xetra-Gold bearer bonds can be found in the key information document and the prospectus together with any supplements and the terms and conditions of issue. Investors can obtain these documents free of charge from Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH, Mergenthalerallee 61, 65760 Eschborn, Germany, or download them from www.xetra-gold.com/downloads.About Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbHThe Xetra-Gold Issuer Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH with its registered office in Eschborn is a joint venture of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. KGaA, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Bank AG, Deutsche Börse AG, DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main, Umicore AG & Co. KG and Vontobel Beteiligungen AG. Umicore AG & Co. KG is a subsidiary of Umicore S.A., which operates several gold refineries worldwide and produces gold bars. The issuer's sole business purpose is to provide the market with the 100 per cent gold backed Xetra-Gold bond and to enable efficient, transparent and cost-effective trading of this physical form of gold securitisation.***Editorial note: We kindly provide you with printable photos of the two Managing Directors of Deutsche Börse Commodities, Steffen Orben and Dr Michael König.Media contacts:Martin Möhring+49-69-2 11-1 62 77media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comCarsten Kipper+49-69-2 11-1 56 54media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:20
|Deutsche Börse: Bestand von Xetra-Gold sinkt auf 176 Tonnen (Dow Jones)
|
01.07.24
|Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: Anleger lassen Euro STOXX 50 am Montagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Handel in Europa: Börsianer lassen Euro STOXX 50 am Montagmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Zum Start Gewinne im DAX (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX legt zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Handel in Europa: Zum Start des Montagshandels Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|25.06.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|19.06.24
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.06.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.05.24
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|19.06.24
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.06.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.05.24
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|19.06.24
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.24
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.04.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.06.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.05.24
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!