Xfinity Communities Expands Multifamily Solutions Portfolio and Strengthens Managed WiFi Offering

Xfinity Communities, the Comcast division serving multifamily properties and residents, has strengthened its managed Select WiFi offering and overall solutions portfolio with its successful June acquisition of Epproach Communications – a Wilmington, N.C.-based leader in multifamily technology, including managed WiFi and Internet. Continual improvement of managed services solutions is a priority for Xfinity Communities as more properties and residents look for offerings that provide the highest level of service with as little customer premises equipment (CPE) as possible.

The improved Select WiFi solution places access points throughout a property, providing the highest level Quality of Experience (QoE) through Xfinity Communities’ Advanced Communities Network while eliminating the need for residents to have CPE in their units. Rather, residents are given access to the network upon move-in, simplifying their experience and the lives of property managers who do not need to track equipment.

"Property managers and owners, particularly those in the off-campus student housing space, are seeking box-less, managed Internet solutions that more precisely meet the needs of their residents,” said Michael Slovin, vice president, national field sales at Comcast. "The Epproach acquisition earlier this year has allowed us to expand our managed services offering to provide residents with the constant connection they value and property managers with greater control to make managing their communities easier than before. We have seen a very positive response from residents and property managers in offering Select WiFi at properties such as the Vantage, and others in our network.”

Vantage, an off-campus housing property for Temple University students, paired Select WiFi with Xfinity Stream to provide its residents with connectivity and entertainment solutions that are both "box-less” – ideal in the era of equipment minimalism and video streaming.

"By partnering with Xfinity Communities, property managers, owners and developers have access to the robust offerings of its Advanced Communities Network for smart communities, Internet, managed WiFi and entertainment solutions to meet – or even exceed – resident demand for the latest amenities,” said Marty Hollingsworth, former CEO of Epproach Communication and now vice president of Xfinity Managed Services. "Managed services like Select WiFi are ideal for those communities that wish to offer residents the simplest possible connectivity, including off-campus student housing, senior residences and luxury communities.”

For more information on Xfinity Communities, visit https://www.xfinity.com/multifamily.

About Xfinity Communities

Xfinity Communities provides residents, property managers, owners and developers with a smarter living experience that differentiates properties with customized solutions. Offering a better network, better entertainment and better service to multifamily properties, senior villages and college dwellings, Xfinity Communities properties deliver an end-to-end service throughout the resident’s technology lifecycle. Xfinity Communities is transforming more than 189,000 properties and 14.7 million units across the country. For more information visit Xfinity Communities or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005060/en/