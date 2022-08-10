Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile Offer $450 Off the New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4

Starting today and through September 8, new and existing Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can take $450 off a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, and existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are the next generation of groundbreaking foldable smartphones. Both devices feature customizable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance. The Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery compared to the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and expanded customization, while maintaining its ultra-compact design. The Galaxy Z Fold4 combines Samsung’s collective mobile technology expertise to create a device with increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°. Multitasking on the Z Fold4 easier than ever, so users can get more done on the move.

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile services are built for the way people use mobile today, with the Internet at the core of the experience. Calls and texts are free, and customers can experience the freedom of paying by the gig at $15 for 1GB, $30 for 3GB, or $60 for 10GB, or by going unlimited at $45 for one line, $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines, and $120 for four lines ($30 per line). Customers can switch between payment options at any time for any line on their account.

Customers can visit Xfinity Mobile or Comcast Business Mobile for more information and to place their order for a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Galaxy Z Fold4.

