Xfinity Mobile to Offer New Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Today Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile will carry the new, highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra unveiled today at Samsung’s Unpacked event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005756/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Xfinity Mobile customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra starting today at www.xfinitymobile.com in advance of nationwide availability on February 25th. In addition, new and existing customers can save up to $750 when they trade in an existing device to upgrade to a new Samsung device:

Customers who trade in a device, port a new number and sign up for a 24-month device payment plan will receive $400 off a new Samsung device.

Customers who trade in a device in working order that is accepted by our partner will receive a $200 Visa pre-paid card. In addition, customers who trade in a device can receive a trade in credit from Assurant that on average totals $150, adding further value to making the transition to Xfinity Mobile.

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are designed to deliver next-level camera experiences, so people can connect and share wherever they are. With the Galaxy S22 Series’ revolutionary new Nightography features – like the 23% larger Adaptive Pixel sensor and enhanced AI technology – your camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colors that make your content pop, even in the dark. Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, so you always get the highest-quality shots. The Galaxy S22 offers a premium 6.1-inch display and the Galaxy S22+ offers a 6.6-inch display, each screen is built with intelligent Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts the display to the lighting around you and enhances the color contrast, so you can enjoy the best possible view of your content. Both devices come equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X adaptive 120Hz display, designed for the best in gaming and watching.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra merges the best of two Samsung smartphone legacies – the unrivalled power of the Note Series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S Series – to set a new standard for premium smartphones. Featuring the fan-favorite built-in S Pen, advanced Nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts more than a day, Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung has ever created. Galaxy S22 Ultra is part of the first Galaxy S Series to be equipped with the latest 4nm processor, which powers Samsung’s most advanced AI and ML processing. It also features Wi-Fi 6E, up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6. Galaxy S22 Ultra’s immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X adaptive 120Hz display brings everything to life in stunning detail and brighter than ever with a peak brightness 1,750nit.

Xfinity Mobile, rated number one by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for customer satisfaction two years in a row, is built for the way consumers use mobile today, with Internet at the core of the experience. It combines the best nationwide cellular 5G with more than 20 million WiFi hotspots to deliver fast speeds, up to $400 annual cost savings, and a more flexible way to pay for cellular data. Customers can mix and match between Unlimited or By-the-Gig shared data and can switch back and forth on any line at any time. Xfinity Mobile offers the most affordable 5G unlimited data plan in the industry starting at $45 for one line, the lowest entry price for unlimited data in the market, and $30 a line for four lines.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005756/en/