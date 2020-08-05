Xfinity Mobile to Offer Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G Devices

Today, Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile will carry the new, highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G devices. Xfinity Mobile customers can pre-order these devices in advance of the August 21st release starting on August 6th at XfinityMobile.com.

In addition, any customer that switches to Xfinity Mobile between August 6th and September 15th will receive $400 off the Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G, and other select Samsung 5G devices, when they buy a phone, activate a new line and transfer their number. During this period, existing Xfinity Mobile customers will receive a $400 Visa prepaid card when they upgrade an existing line with the purchase of a Note20 device or other select Samsung 5G devices.

"We are thrilled to add one of the most anticipated new mobile devices of 2020 to our portfolio – the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G series,” said Billy Stephens, Senior Vice President of Wireless Devices for Xfinity Mobile. "Not only is Xfinity Mobile the only provider to give its customers the flexibility to seamlessly switch between 5G unlimited or by the gig data options to save money, but we also deliver the newest, most innovative devices like the Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G.”

The new Note20 phones use the latest network technology with the power of Xfinity Mobile’s 5G growing network*. The Note20 5G comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green in 128GB model with 8GB RAM. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White in 128GB and 512GB models with 12GBM RAM. In addition, these devices come packed with:

An Advanced S Pen: The enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so you can capture your ideas whenever inspiration strikes. The S Pen has more lifelike precision that gives you more accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen’s five new Anywhere actions make touchless navigation of your device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – as simple as a flick of the wrist.

The enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so you can capture your ideas whenever inspiration strikes. The S Pen has more lifelike precision that gives you more accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen’s five new Anywhere actions make touchless navigation of your device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – as simple as a flick of the wrist. More Flexible Samsung Notes App: To help you capture, edit and share your ideas across devices, Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities, so lost work becomes a thing of the past and you can pick up right where you left off. Samsung Notes easily straightens your messy handwriting into legible penmanship. Giving feedback is also easier now that you can annotate and highlight PDFs in Samsung Notes app. Use the new option to record audio as you jot down notes. And keep it all organized with a new, intuitive folder management that makes everything easier to find.

To help you capture, edit and share your ideas across devices, Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities, so lost work becomes a thing of the past and you can pick up right where you left off. Samsung Notes easily straightens your messy handwriting into legible penmanship. Giving feedback is also easier now that you can annotate and highlight PDFs in Samsung Notes app. Use the new option to record audio as you jot down notes. And keep it all organized with a new, intuitive folder management that makes everything easier to find. Gaming: Beginning September 15, play over 100 Xbox games on your phone or tablet, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5 1 , 2 . Plus, with a large and immersive display with smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, Galaxy Note20 5G series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket.

Beginning September 15, play over 100 Xbox games on your phone or tablet, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5 , . Plus, with a large and immersive display with smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, Galaxy Note20 5G series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket. Link to Windows: With upgraded Link to Windows, you can now easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow. It’s simple and convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and mirror your phone on Windows PC. Later in the year, you will have the ability to run multiple apps side by side on your PC.

With upgraded Link to Windows, you can now easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow. It’s simple and convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and mirror your phone on Windows PC. Later in the year, you will have the ability to run multiple apps side by side on your PC. Cinematic-Style Filmmaking: Galaxy Note20 5G series’ 8K camera now gives you access to ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience in the palm of your hands. Use built-in movie-like effects to control the focus, audio, exposure, lighting and zoom speed control. Give your home movies that cinema-style quality with 21:9 ratio and 24fps recording. You can also control audio sources on the Galaxy Note20 5G series, to capture clear audio.

Unlike most wireless carriers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between data options, at any time during their billing cycle. New and current customers can choose from two straightforward 5G data options – "By the Gig” shared data starting at 1 GB for $15, 3 GB for $30 and 10 GB for $60, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line**. When combined with the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free, Xfinity Mobile customers can save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills. Xfinity Mobile was rated number in customer satisfaction by among full service wireless providers according to the 2019-2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®).

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION:

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*5G available in select locations in select cities.

**Cellular data speeds for Xfinity Mobile customers reduced after 20 GB of cellular data consumed. Wi-Fi usage does not count towards the 20 GB data threshold.

1 Service available later this year. Controller may be needed to play some games from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Controller sold separately.

2 Gameplay subject to Xbox Game Pass plan. Terms and exclusions apply. Game catalog varies over time, by region, and by device. See xbox.com/gamepass.

