Xfinity Stream app Launches on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Comcast today announced the launch of the Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, giving Xfinity TV customers another option to access their subscription – including all live, on demand, and DVR programming – within the home.

Xfinity’s redesigned Stream app is launching first on the Apple TV platform, and features a new, more intuitive user interface. The new UI is designed to simplify content discovery through editorial recommendations along with a personalization algorithm that allows customers to continue watching their favorite shows and movies across platforms and devices.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance our entertainment experiences as the needs of our customers evolve - whether that’s expanding to new platforms, launching new features, or adding more programming options,” said Michael DelCiello, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development, Comcast. "With today’s launch of the Stream app on Apple TV, our customers now have a new device option for accessing their Xfinity TV subscription in the home, and they will be the first to enjoy a new, streamlined UI designed to make it easier to find something to watch – whether that means getting back to a favorite show or movie, or finding something new.”

Customers can download the Xfinity Stream app from the App Store on Apple TV. Xfinity Stream provides customers seamless, easy access to the programming that is included in their Xfinity TV subscription on the device of their choice. With today’s launch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD customers can now enjoy their favorite shows and movies from Xfinity Stream alongside the device’s other streaming apps, including the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+ award-winning originals, as well as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+.

Earlier this year, Comcast and Apple worked together to bring the Apple TV+ app to Comcast’s entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV.

