BEIJING, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping chaired and addressed the 14th BRICS Summit in virtual format in Beijing on Thursday.

BRICS is a group of countries which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The summit, titled "Fostering High-quality Partnership and Ushering in a New Era of Global Development", comes as the world faces the continued spread of COVID-19, a tortuous world economic recovery and increasingly salient peace and security issues.

Here are some highlights from his speech.

Xi calls on BRICS nations to bring stabilizing strength

BRICS countries, as important emerging markets and major developing countries, need to act with a sense of responsibility to bring positive, stabilizing and constructive strength to the world, Xi said.

Facing formidable and complex circumstances, BRICS countries need to speak out for equity and justice and jointly encourage the international community to practice true multilateralism, Xi said.

Xi calls for fostering high-quality partnership

Xi called on BRICS countries to work together to foster a high-quality partnership and start a new journey of BRICS cooperation.

At this historical crossroads, BRICS shall not only look back at the journey behind and keep in mind why the BRICS mechanism was started, but also work together for a shared future, Xi said.

Xi calls on BRICS countries to safeguard world peace, tranquility

BRICS countries should support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, practice true multilateralism, uphold justice, fairness and unity, and oppose hegemony, bullying and division, Xi said.

Xi said China is willing to work with BRICS members to promote the effective implementation of the Global Security Initiative to contribute to global stability.

Xi says China to work with BRICS partners to advance Global Development Initiative

China is ready to work with BRICS partners to advance the Global Development Initiative for concrete outcomes and push for the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to provide support for global development that is stronger, greener and healthier, Xi said.

Xi calls on BRICS to stay open, inclusive

BRICS countries do not form a closed club or an exclusive "clique." Rather, they are members of a family and partners for win-win cooperation, Xi said.

Over the past five years, the "BRICS Plus" approach has set a fine example for emerging markets and developing countries to advance South-South cooperation and gain strength through unity, Xi said.

Under the new circumstances, BRICS countries need all the more to pursue development and enhance cooperation, he said.

Xi added that the expansion process of the BRICS cooperation mechanism should be pushed forward to allow like-minded partners to join the big BRICS family at an early date.

