Xiao-I Welcomes World-Renowned Scientist Professor Fangzhen Lin as Chief Scientific Advisor

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (Nasdaq: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Fangzhen Lin as its Chief Scientific Advisor. Professor Lin, a globally recognized scientist and authority in the AI field, will provide invaluable momentum to Xiao-I's ongoing technological advancements.

Professor Lin holds an exceptional academic background, currently serving as a Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a fellow at the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence ("AAAI"). His research expertise focuses on AI cognition and reasoning. He earned a bachelor's degree in software from Fuzhou University in 1983, a master's degree in AI from Peking University in 1986, and a Ph.D. in AI from Stanford University in 1991. Additionally, he has chaired or been a member of program committees for several top international conferences in the AI field. Moreover, Professor Lin has authored over 70 papers in esteemed publications such as "Artificial Intelligence" and "Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research," making significant contributions to various AI areas, including non-monotonic reasoning, autonomous robotics theory, logic programming, and action reasoning. His achievements include receiving prestigious international academic awards, including the Best Paper Award at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in 1997, the Best Paper Award at the 2004 AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence, and the Best Paper Award at the International Academic Conference on Knowledge Representation and Reasoning in 2000.

Mr. Hui Yuan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xiao-I, remarked "We warmly welcome Professor Lin, a world-renowned scientist, to our team. His extensive expertise will significantly enhance Xiao-I's natural language analysis and processing capabilities, especially in the field of large-scale models and AI. We believe that this will accelerate our research and exploration in cognitive reasoning. By delving into cutting-edge technologies, we can collaborate to expand the applications of these novel technologies in Hong Kong and worldwide. Our commitment to attracting top-tier talent from around the world remains steadfast, reinforcing our position as a leader in continuous innovation during the era of large-scale models."

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation.

