Xiklab Digital Expands its Operations to Myanmar and Singapore

BONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY, Philippines, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiklab Digital, a leading creative digital marketing agency based in the Philippines, has officially launched operations in Myanmar and Singapore.

Xiklab Digital is one of the largest independent creative digital marketing agencies in the Philippines, with more than 100 full-time staff. The agency was formed following the merger of two other Philippine-based agencies, namely Snapworx Digital (established in 2007) and Mobext (established in 2012, formerly a joint venture with Havas).

Following 12 years of successful operations in the Philippines, Xiklab is now setting its sights on the rest of Southeast Asia, beginning with Myanmar and Singapore.

Arthur Policarpio, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Xiklab Digital, said: "Our goal is to establish Xiklab Digital as one of the best creative digital marketing agencies in the Southeast Asian region. Xiklab Digital's unique competitive advantage lies in our big pool of high-caliber digital talent based in the Philippines. Aside from the cost advantages offered by the competitive labor costs in the country, the Philippines is a relatively sophisticated digital and social market in Southeast Asia, thus giving our digital talent extensive experience and expertise that can be exported to the rest of the region."

Xiklab Digital's Myanmar operations is called Hello Xiklab Yangon (HXY) which is a joint venture with the Myanmar Golden Star Group (MGS), one of the largest conglomerates in Myanmar. MGS is engaged in various businesses, such as beverages, banking and microfinance, hospitality, real estate, commodity trading, farming, rubber manufacturing, media, and many others. "HXY digital marketing services will be launched in Myanmar under the 'Xiklab Digital' brand, and will provide its complete range of services to the MGS Group of companies, as well as other clients outside the group," says Xiklab Digital CEO for International Bingo Soriano.

Xiklab Digital likewise plans to invest more aggressively in its Singapore operations, following a period of rapid growth in just the last six months. The company currently works with several direct clients based in Singapore including world-class brands such as Ricola International and Parkway Hospitals. It also works with Singapore-based partner agencies who outsource content production, social media management, and many other services to Xiklab Digital's Philippine hub.

To contact Xiklab Digital, send an email to: inquiry@xiklab.com

