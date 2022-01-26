Xilinx Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $300.06 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $170.97 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $324.50 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $1.01 billion from $0.80 billion last year.

Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $300.06 Mln. vs. $170.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.80 Bln last year.