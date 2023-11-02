02.11.2023 06:01:00

Xinhua Silk Road: 54th Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 54th Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair was held recently in Zhangshu, a county-level city in east China'sJiangxi Province.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 54th Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair held in Zhangshu, a county-level city in east China's Jiangxi Province on October 19.

More than 10,000 pharmaceutical manufacturers participated in the fair, making the turnover exceed 13.3 billion yuan on the opening day.

Themed on inheritance and innovation, the fair has organized 19 activities including exhibitions, forums, and cultural events.

During the fair, a pharmaceutical industry investment promotion conference was also held in Zhangshu, covering biomedical R&D and manufacturing, medical devices, traditional Chinese medicines prepared in ready-to-use forms and pharmaceutical cold chain logistics and other industries, with 16 projects valuing 6.862 billion yuan signed on the spot.

By attaching more importance to the concept of digital transformation, the online version of the fair was also launched, providing various services for participants including online trading, online booth, live broadcast, online docking, and real-time data, which attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors and showcased more than 10,000 products on the platform.

As a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) capital, Zhangshu has continued to integrate superior resources and promote the optimization and upgrading of the TCM industry. At present, Zhangshu has 427 pharmaceutical enterprises, with a total traditional Chinese medicinal herbs planting area over 33,333 hectares.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336915.html

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-54th-zhangshu-national-traditional-chinese-materia-medica-trade-fair-kicks-off-in-e-chinas-jiangxi-301975266.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzen ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen