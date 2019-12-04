Xinhua Silk Road: Arrizo6 of Chery makes presence on Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrizo6, one of the high-tech products of Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery, appeared on the Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia being held from October 11 to December 15.

The Riyadh Season themed "Imagine" and including more than 100 cultural and entertainment events and activities, will last for 66 days and is expected to attract 20 million tourists from all over the world. During it, with the long-term cooperation between Chery and Ekar, the largest auto sharing operator in Saudi Arabia, Chery's Arrizo6 shows up on the stand of Ekar in the most popular e-game hall.

Having operated in Saudi Arabia for years, Chery is dedicated to providing customers in Saudi Arabia with better quality cars. From the beginning of this year, Chery has brought many high-tech products to Saudi Arabia, including Arrizo6, which is favored by local consumers because of its stylish design and rich and practical technology configurations.

Recently, Chery also launched its all-new SUV Tiggo8 in Saudi Arabia, a seven-seat SUV for families. The appearance was designed by the team headed by Kevin Rice, the former BMW designer. Equipped with 2.0T engine, Tiggo8 has super-large internal and storage space.

The all-new Tiggo8 and flagship model of Arrizo6 will make presence on the Saudi International Motor Show, which will be held from December 10 to 14 in Saudi Arabia.

