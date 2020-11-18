Xinhua Silk Road: Liuyang, China to invite public bidding for Liuyang River cultural tourism project on Nov. 26

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liuyang, situated in central China and the hometown of fireworks will invite the public to bid for its Liuyang River cultural tourism project which adopts the authorize-build-operate (ABO) mode on November 26.

The city plans to craft via the waterside cultural tourism project, a project sitting in the urban section of Liuyang River, a cultural tourism cluster integrating fireworks-themed entertainment, old town culture experience tours and Liuyang River night trips and entertainment as well.

Combined tenders invitation including inviting bidding for the "investor, engineering procurement construction (EPC) and operator" will be adopted, with overall investment of the project totaling 1.94 billion yuan and the final aggregate up to actual budget upon its completion.

Under the project, there are two sub-projects, namely the cultural tourism project and the related infrastructure facilities. For the former, the future project company will take charge of operation of its commercial part. The non-commercial part of the cultural tourism project and the related infrastructure facilities will be transferred to the relevant government departments of Liuyang City for maintenance after their completion and acceptance check.

Starting from Shuangjiangkou in the east, the Liuyang River cultural tourism project covers areas running through the main urban zone of Liuyang City, which is known to the public for the Liuyang River, one of the first batch of 17 demonstration lakes and rivers across China and Liuyang fireworks, which can be dated back to over 1,300 years ago.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317650.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337335/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337334/2.jpg