Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 03:08:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Putian City in E. China's Fujian galvanizes itself into one of world-leading incense trading hubs

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to over 600 enterprises in the incense industry, the Putian Arts and Crafts City has seen a total output value of over 6 billion yuan (about 865.2 million U.S. dollars), making Putian City in east China'sFujian Province one of the largest global hubs for agarwood and sandalwood, which are major raw materials for incense artworks and products. 

Photo shows an incense performance at the 22th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province. [Photo provided to Xinhua Silk Road]

Based on its long-standing tradition of using and trading incense, the Licheng Disrict in the city is pushing forwards transformation and upgrade of the arts and crafts industry. 

To this end, local enterprises are making great efforts in designing, processing and marketing, to build the country's first online and offline trading platform of the incense industry, Chinese incense culture showroom, and Chinese incense production center. The enterprises are also working on extending the incense industrial chain, making incense-related products better integrate with tea, meditation, music, painting and cuisine.

As a supporting facility of Putian's arts and crafts base, an incense culture industrial park is under construction. The industrial park is aimed to integrate incense culture with new technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), showcases and popularizes incense culture, by designing "incense scenery" for tourists, holding exchanges events and competitions, and staging incense-related art performances. 

It will also coordinate with traditional industries in Putian, including gold and jewellery industry and shoe industry, to form a synergy of industrial chains.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329922.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-putian-city-in-e-chinas-fujian-galvanizes-itself-into-one-of-world-leading-incense-trading-hubs-301622516.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Verbraucherpreisen: Deutliche Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt deutlich im Minus -- DAX fällt zu Handelsende kräftig -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel weit hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag in Rot. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen