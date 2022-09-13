|
13.09.2022 03:08:00
Xinhua Silk Road: Putian City in E. China's Fujian galvanizes itself into one of world-leading incense trading hubs
BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to over 600 enterprises in the incense industry, the Putian Arts and Crafts City has seen a total output value of over 6 billion yuan (about 865.2 million U.S. dollars), making Putian City in east China'sFujian Province one of the largest global hubs for agarwood and sandalwood, which are major raw materials for incense artworks and products.
Based on its long-standing tradition of using and trading incense, the Licheng Disrict in the city is pushing forwards transformation and upgrade of the arts and crafts industry.
To this end, local enterprises are making great efforts in designing, processing and marketing, to build the country's first online and offline trading platform of the incense industry, Chinese incense culture showroom, and Chinese incense production center. The enterprises are also working on extending the incense industrial chain, making incense-related products better integrate with tea, meditation, music, painting and cuisine.
As a supporting facility of Putian's arts and crafts base, an incense culture industrial park is under construction. The industrial park is aimed to integrate incense culture with new technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), showcases and popularizes incense culture, by designing "incense scenery" for tourists, holding exchanges events and competitions, and staging incense-related art performances.
It will also coordinate with traditional industries in Putian, including gold and jewellery industry and shoe industry, to form a synergy of industrial chains.
See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329922.html
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-putian-city-in-e-chinas-fujian-galvanizes-itself-into-one-of-world-leading-incense-trading-hubs-301622516.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
