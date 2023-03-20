|
20.03.2023 02:12:00
Xinhua Silk Road: SEG Solar completes acquisition of 2GW PV module manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas
HOUSTON, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar (SEG) announced that it has closed on the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, USA, capable of producing more than 2GW of photovoltaic (PV) modules annually.
The plant consists of approximately 145,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and 16,000 square feet of office space. The facility will be equipped with three state-of-the-art production lines that will allow SEG to produce both TOPCON and high-efficiency N type PV modules with 182mm or 210mm solar cells. SEG intends to source some components for the modules produced at the factory from local suppliers. Production at the facility is expected to begin in Q1 2024.
SEG's aggregate total investment in the facility is expected to reach over 60 million US dollars including equipment and facility improvements. SEG will begin to move its global headquarters and administrative support functions to the facility before the end of 2023. The plant is expected to create as many as 500 new jobs in the local Houston area.
"SEG is excited to establish a manufacturing base in Texas and is looking forward to serving the US market with more domestic production," said SEG's Vice President and CLO Michael Eden. "This facility will help to sustain low carbon, eco centric energy independence in the US for future generations. "
Founded in 2016, SEG is committed to providing cost-effective and reliable solar energy solutions in the US market. By the end of 2024, SEG is expected to ship more than 2GW of PV modules annually.
Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333265.html
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-seg-solar-completes-acquisition-of-2gw-pv-module-manufacturing-facility-in-houston-texas-301775702.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: ATX-Anleger trotz CS-Übernahme deutlich verunsichert -- DAX kämpft sich auf grünes Terrain -- Verluste an Asiens Börsen
Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgt am heimischem Aktienmarkt nicht für Erleichterung, der ATX ist kräftig unter Druck. Beim DAX wird die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.