Xinhua Silk Road: Western Anhui pursues ecological civilization construction

HEFEI, China, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The mountain county Huoshan in western Anhui Province is pursuing a transformation towards green mode of production, an official in charge of the province's publicity department told a seminar on September 7.

At the seminar on theory and practice of ecological civilization, Yu Aihua, member of the standing committee of CPC Anhui provincial committee and also director of the publicity department of CPC Anhui committee, stated that Huoshan County, as one of the old revolutionary base areas, has been advocating a simple, low-carbon way of life in the recent years, which has thus forced the production mode to transform to a green one.

"Ecological civilization construction is closely related to everyone. Everyone is a protector, builder and beneficiary of the ecological environment," Yu said.

As a pilot county of a national ecological construction demonstration zone and guided by the conviction that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets", Huoshan has been trying to be a pioneer in green development in Anhui Province and Lu'an City, said Xiang Yuewen, the top official of Huoshan, adding that the county's efforts make people in the old revolutionary base area feel happy more than ever.

Huoshan county is located in the hinterland of Dabieshan Mountain in western Anhui Province, with mountains making up 70 percent of its territory, while waters, farmland, road and farmhouses taking up a respective 10 percent.

Considered as a "natural oxygen bar of China" and an excellent source of "China good water," Huoshan is also the fourth national ecological county and the first national ecological county in central and western China.

The county boasts a forest area of 150,000 hectares, with a forest coverage rate of more than 76 percent. The annual rate of excellent and good air quality in the county reached more than 98 percent.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308225.html

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-western-anhui-pursues-ecological-civilization-construction-300914671.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service