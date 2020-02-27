Xinhua Silk Road: Yili leads list of finalists for World Food Innovation Awards 2020

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., one of the Chinese dairy giants, has dominated the list of finalists for the World Food Innovation Awards 2020, which has been revealed recently.

As the only nominee from the Chinese dairy industry, the company has been shortlisted as finalists in eight categories of the awards.

The eight categories include best food concept, best healthy snacking innovation, best natural food or organic product, best manufacturing or processing technology, best professional kitchen product, best food packaging design, best drink packaging design, best brand identity or marketing campaign, covering a variety of products such as Jinlingguan Seine Mouiller organic milk powder, Xujinhuan ice cream, Yili Yummy Freeze-Dried Yoghurt Bites, Yidianmeng Yoghurt, cold brew milk tea, and whipping cream.

Held annually, the World Food Innovation Awards are a celebration of innovation and excellence across every category of the food industry. The event attracts the majority of global food enterprises to take part in, and the results of the selection represent the industry's cutting-edge trend and direction.

In recent years, Yili has been dedicated to providing health products for global consumers, contributing to the cause of human health.

The company has not only delved into the field of dairy products, but also continuously created new achievements in a wider range of health food fields with an aim to better realize its grander dream of "World Integrally Sharing Health".

At the same time, the company, which retains the position as Asia's largest dairy firm, has stepped up efforts to vigorously promote innovation and empowered innovation to be a "thruster" for the company's development.

By investing huge resources, the dairy giant has developed China's first Shuhua Lactose Free milk to enable consumers who have lactose intolerance to drink milk normally and launched Ambrosial - the world's first room temperature PTE drinking and pulp yogurt after working out hundreds of technical problems. At present, Ambrosial has been a great success in China and Southeast Asian markets and became a sub-brand with annual sales of more than 20 billion yuan.

For a long time, Yili has aggressively expanded its overseas layout, accelerated the integration of R&D resources at home and abroad to set up an innovation network covering leading R&D institutions worldwide, and actively assumed the responsibility of leading the dairy industry to solve world problems.

In the foreseeable future, the company is set to maintain its strong growth momentum, lead the development of health food business, and embark on a new chapter in the development of the global food industry.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/311398.html

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200226/2731225-1

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service