|
21.11.2022 11:18:06
Xinjiang Daqo Enters Polysilicon Supply Agreement With Solar Manufacturing Company In China
(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) said its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo had signed a five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a solar manufacturing company in China. Xinjiang Daqo will provide the manufacturing company with a total amount of 148,800 MT high-purity mono-grade polysilicon from January 2023 to December 2027.
Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, said: "As the overall solar PV demand continues to grow fast and the solar cell technology is expected to rapidly switch to the N-type technology in the next two to three years, we believe that our best-in-class polysilicon product and increasing capacity will enable us to greatly benefit from these trends."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Daqo New Energy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)