Xinjiang Daqo Enters Polysilicon Supply Agreement With Solar Manufacturing Company In China

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) said its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo had signed a five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a solar manufacturing company in China. Xinjiang Daqo will provide the manufacturing company with a total amount of 148,800 MT high-purity mono-grade polysilicon from January 2023 to December 2027.

Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, said: "As the overall solar PV demand continues to grow fast and the solar cell technology is expected to rapidly switch to the N-type technology in the next two to three years, we believe that our best-in-class polysilicon product and increasing capacity will enable us to greatly benefit from these trends."