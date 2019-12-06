|
06.12.2019 11:55:00
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Third Quarterly Dividend for 2019
BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of US$0.05 per common share, or US$0.10 per American Depositary Share, which will be payable on January 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2019.
About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, the Company develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. The Company aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.
