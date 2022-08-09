XL Fleet Corp. Q2 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - XL Fleet Corp. (XL) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$12.70 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$10.47 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.4% to $3.01 million from $3.69 million last year.

XL Fleet Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$12.70 Mln. vs. -$10.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.09 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $3.01 Mln vs. $3.69 Mln last year.