|
23.02.2023 18:40:00
XLCS Partners advises Burrow's Post Frame Supply in sale to Morton Buildings
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive advisor to Burrow's Post Frame Supply (Burrow's), a portfolio company of Woodlawn Partners, in its sale to Morton Buildings, Inc. (MBI).
Headquartered in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, Burrow's is a comprehensive estimating, material supply, and logistics solution provider to builders of barns and other post-frame buildings. A sole-source supplier of both materials and logistics services, Burrow's offers custom-manufactured wood trusses, roll-formed metal roofing and siding, mill-direct pricing, and a staff of knowledgeable coordinators. Woodlawn Partners, a Chicago, Illinois, based private equity firm, acquired the company in 2011.
Founded in 1903, MBI is the largest post-frame company in the United States and a prominent builder in the equestrian barn market. In 2017, after over 113 years as a family-owned company, MBI transitioned to 100% employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), providing a stable, long-term plan for the company, and ensuring the longevity of an iconic brand in the industry.
XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Burrow's and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Johnny Sebastian, Associate. The transaction was completed on September 30, 2022.
About XLCS Partners, Inc.
XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.
Media Contact:
Kendra Span
kspan@xlcspartners.com
615-379-7783
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xlcs-partners-advises-burrows-post-frame-supply-in-sale-to-morton-buildings-301754780.html
SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.