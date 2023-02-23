|
23.02.2023 19:09:00
XLCS Partners advises HST Materials in sale to JBC Technologies
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to HST Materials, Inc. in its sale to JBC Technologies, a portfolio company of River Associates.
HST Materials, based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, is a custom fabricator and converter of non-metallic materials including sponge, dense rubber, plastics, and films. The Company is 9001:2015 certified and a 3M™ Preferred Converter serving a wide network of OEMS since 1987.
Headquartered in North Ridgeville, Ohio, JBC is a full-service, vertically integrated ISO 9001:2015 certified 3M™ Preferred Converter with clean room processing capabilities. The acquisition strategically expands JBC's geographic footprint while adding additional market presence in the automotive and off-road transportation sector. HST has a strong track record of providing OEMs and Tier suppliers with quality die-cut, extruded, and molded seals and gaskets.
Bringing HST into the JBC fold, augments JBC's already comprehensive converting and inspection capabilities by adding peel adhesion testing and spooling as well as redundant capacity in precision slitting, dieless cutting, and rotary and platen press die-cutting. It also brings the benefit of JBC's extensive stable of high-speed state-of-the art rotary die-cutting equipment and clean room processing capabilities to the HST customer base.
XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to HST and the transaction was led by Bob Contaldo, Managing Partner and Eric Schoendorf, Vice President. The transaction was completed on March 31, 2022.
About XLCS Partners, Inc.
XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. www.xlcspartners.com
