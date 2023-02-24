XLCS Partners advises MBC Aerosol in sale to R-V Industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to MBC Aerosol (MBC) in its sale to R-V Industries (R-V), a portfolio company of Prospect Capital Corporation.

Established in 1982, MBC has been providing high-quality aerosol products to a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, and marine. The company's innovative product portfolio includes lubricants, cleaners, and degreasers that are recognized for their exceptional performance and environmental sustainability. MBC founders James McBride and Peter Burt will remain with the company and continue to operate out of the Elgin, Illinois facility.

Founded in 1974, R-V is a trusted engineering and metal fabrication company of industrial process equipment for Fortune 500 customers. It was recognized by The Fabricator, the leading magazine and reporting authority on metal fabricating technology in North America, as one of its FAB 40 (the 40 most successful metal fabricators based on reported revenue). The company serves a diverse set of customers across biotechnology, chemical, food and beverage, life sciences, nuclear waste, oil and gas, paper and pulp, pharmaceutical, and power generation industries.

R-V's acquisition of MBC continues its history of strategic growth through acquisition and follows the recent additions of Genesis Packaging Technologies, AccuDraft, and Beta Star Life Science Equipment.

"Over the past 14 years, we developed a complete line of high-quality aerosol and bag-on-valve machinery based on our customers' needs and input," said McBride. "We are grateful our sales expanded beyond our dreams and look forward to utilizing R-V's resources to take MBC and our employees to the next level, both domestically and internationally. We are excited for our future as part of the R-V family."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to MBC and the transaction was led by Bob Contaldo, Managing Partner and Jay Cremer, Vice President. The transaction was completed on March 4, 2022.

